<p>Bengaluru: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will distribute free laptops to SC/ST students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at its constituent colleges and the central campus.</p>.<p>This step is being taken to encourage admissions at the constituent colleges.</p>.<p>According to the details available from the university, 700 students have been identified as eligible to get free laptops. For the supply of laptops, the university has invited tenders.</p>.<p>The laptops will be distributed to the students once the procurement process is completed.</p>.<p>Students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses at UBDTCE colleges in Davangere, Muddenahalli, Belagavi, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Talakal will receive laptops.</p>