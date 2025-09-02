<p>Mangaluru: The Panambur police have arrested two men from Bihar for allegedly possessing and selling narcotic substances within their station limits. Police also seized drugs and mobile phones from the duo.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H identified the arrested as Harsha Kumar (22), a resident of Nalanda district, Bihar, and Amar Kumar (28), a resident of Vaishali district, Bihar.</p><p>According to credible information received by Panambur PSI Gnanasekhar, two youths were reportedly selling narcotics by the roadside near Tokur railway station in the 62nd Tokur village under Panambur limits. </p><p>Acting on the tip-off, and under the direction of Mangaluru North Assistant Commissioner of Police Srikanth K, a team led by Panambur Police Inspector Mohammed Saleem Abbas and PSI Gnanasekhar conducted a raid.</p>.RPF seizes ganja worth Rs 4 lakh at Bengaluru Cantonment railway station .<p>During the operation, police seized 1.23 kg of ganja from Harsha Kumar and 80 grams of ganja from Amar Kumar. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated at around Rs 75,000. Two mobile phones used by the accused to target customers and sell drugs were also confiscated.</p><p>Investigations revealed that one of the accused had earlier worked with e-commerce platforms in Patna, Bihar, while the other was employed at a vegetable shop in Delhi, the commissioner said.</p><p>A case has been registered at Panambur Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act.</p>