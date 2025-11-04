From village to Delhi: H Y Meti’s five-decade political odyssey

<p>Bagalkot: Starting his political journey from a small village with limited formal education, former minister H Y Meti rose through the ranks to make his mark not only in the Vidhana Soudha but also in Delhi’s Parliament.</p><p>Over a span of five decades, Meti climbed various rungs of political leadership, serving both as an MLA and an MP. Yet, despite his success, he never forgot his native village, Timmapur. Whenever he visited the district, his first stop would always be his ancestral home before touring his constituency.</p><p>Meti began his political career as a member of the Bilkerur mandal panchayat, later serving as director of the PLD Bank and BDCC, leaving his imprint in the cooperative sector. A leader of the Janata Parivar, Meti’s rise to the Legislative Assembly from Guledagudda constituency in 1989 was made possible by his political mentor and former MLA G V Mantur, who convinced former chief minister Ramakrishna Hegde to give Meti the opportunity. His success later extended to the Lok Sabha, where he represented his region at the national-level.</p><p>Known as a staunch follower of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for over four decades, Meti remained loyal through shifts in political platforms from Janata Dal and Janata Party to the Congress.</p><p>Despite his long career in power corridors, Meti retained his simple North Karnataka roots, always preferring jolada rotti, badnekai palya, kalu palya and curd. Even in Delhi, he fondly carried rotti from home, a humble reminder of his village origins.</p>