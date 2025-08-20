<p>BJP MLA and former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday made allegations linking Tamil Nadu Congress MP and former Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sasikanth Senthil to a conspiracy targeting the religious town of Dharmasthala.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Reddy claimed the entire case — centred around the alleged burial of hundreds of bodies in Dharmasthala — is being orchestrated through Senthil. </p>.<p>The MLA asserted this was not merely a local controversy, but a coordinated effort to malign a sacred institution, with deep political undertones and national implications.</p>.<p>According to Reddy, the ‘anonymous masked man,’ a central figure in the case, is a native of Tamil Nadu and has been residing there for years. </p>.<p>“That person from Tamil Nadu has close ties with Senthil,” Reddy said.</p>.Dharmasthala ‘mass burials’: SIT quizzes complainant witness.<p>Under pressure from Senthil — closely connected to the Congress high command — the government hastily set up the SIT, he said.</p>.<p>“The truth will not come out through the SIT or government agencies,” he declared.</p>.<p>“The high command’s instructions have trapped the Congress government,” he said.</p>.<p>Alleging a larger misinformation campaign over 15-20 days, Reddy cited a viral video by a Ballari-based YouTuber of another religion on the Soujanya case, which had millions of views. He claimed three left-leaning individuals amplified the controversy.</p>.<p>“Crores of people worldwide believe in the true deity of Dharmasthala,” Reddy said, asserting that there was a systematic attack by left-wing elements allegedly led or influenced by Senthil. Quoting Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, he said a conspiracy had indeed been hatched.</p>.<p><strong>CBI/NIA probe sought</strong></p>.<p>Demanding investigation by CBI or NIA, or under the supervision of a High Court or Supreme Court judge, Reddy warned: “If the government doesn’t decide on this, I will approach the court”.</p>