Ganesha idol-makers from Bengal seek police protection in Karnataka's Davanagere

<p>Davanagere: For the past 15 years, idol makers from West Bengal have promptly trooped into state either in April or May to make idols for the Ganesha Chaturthi festivities. This fruitful inter-state association, pleasant for the most part, was marred by the conduct of a few miscreants in Davanagere last year, who, not only abused and mistreated the West Bengal artisans but also damaged some of the idols they had made. Consequently, the idol makers have appealed to the police to protect them from such miscreants this year.</p>.<p>Tanmay Pal, one of the more prominent idol makers from West Bengal working in Davanagere, recalled how some customers were reluctant to pay the money agreed upon earlier at the time of delivery. "They kicked up a row over small cracks, and even destroyed some of them, plunging the idol makers in loss. Some of these miscreants even abused the idol makers. So, we need security at least for the duration of the festival," Pal told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The linguistic divide too was proving an obstacle, given that the idol makers spoke no Kannada while customers don't speak Hindi, said Pal. However, Pal was quick to point out that the idol makers boasted many a loyal customer in Davanagere, who had been purchasing idols from the West Bengal artisans for the past 15 years.</p>.<p>"We have never had any issue with payment with any of them till now. We come here to earn our livelihood since there is a huge demand for idols of Lord Ganesha, but some miscreants created trouble for us," rued Pal, adding that the artisans returned home after Ganesha Chaturthi in time for the Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal.</p>.<p>Refusal on the part of some customers to pay the pending amount for idols they had ordered prompted Pal to take loans to settle the wages of his labourers. "I have a team of 15 workers, all of whom are highly skilled. We need to pay each of them Rs 2,000 per day. Although we may earn around Rs 4-5 lakh in six months here, a large chunk of the profit goes towards paying our workers' wages," said Pal.</p>.<p><strong>Will provide security: SP</strong></p>.<p>Pal and his team of artisans have made idols of Ganesha in 100 different designs, with the price of idols ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000.</p>.<p>Although the idol makers have always pitched their tents at Pisale on PB Road in Davanagere, they had to shift base to the outskirts of the town near Bathi Lake this year. </p>.<p>Davanagere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth confirmed to <span class="bold italic">DH</span> that they would provide security to the idol makers if they sought help. "They need have no fear in this regard," she said.</p>