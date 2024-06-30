Gang attacks cops shifting serial burglar, flees with suspect

The episode was right out of a Hollywood movie – a group of thieves waylaying a police vehicle transporting one of their comrades arrested in connection with a series of burglaries, attacking the police personnel within, and fleeing with their friend. Briefly, that is exactly what transpired at the Betageri railway underbridge in Gadag in the night on Friday. A case has been registered in connection with the shocking incident at the Betageri police station.