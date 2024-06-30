Gang attacks cops shifting serial burglar, flees with suspect

The episode was right out of a Hollywood movie – a group of thieves waylaying a police vehicle transporting one of their comrades arrested in connection with a series of burglaries, attacking the police personnel within, and fleeing with their friend. Briefly, that is exactly what transpired at the Betageri railway underbridge in Gadag in the night on Friday. A case has been registered in connection with the shocking incident at the Betageri police station.
Understandably furious, a senior police officer in Gadag district warned those who orchestrated and executed the escape operation that the law enforcement authorities knew how to, and would instill the fear of the law in them. “These miscreants who attacked police personnel, and fled with their friend, will be taught a lesson,” the senior police officer said.
Police personnel from Gangavathi town in Koppal district, on the trail of a thief suspected of pulling off a series of burglaries in Jayanagar in Gangavathi, had arrived in Gadag. They subsequently arrested Amjad Ali Irani, who was residing in S M Krishna Nagar in Gadag, and were returning to Koppal when they were attacked. When Amjad was being arrested, a group of individuals, numbering five to six, reportedly created a scene.
Gangavathi town police station assistant sub-inspector Shivasharanagowda, constable Mylarappa Sompur, havaldar Marigowda Hosmani, and driver Sharanappa Thimmanagowdru, sustained injuries in the attack on the car. The injured policemen are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gadag. B S Nemagowda, senior Gadag police officer, called on the injured police personnel, to inquire after their health.
Published 29 June 2024, 23:34 IST