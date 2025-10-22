<p>Bengaluru: The Muzrai Department in the state has directed all temples under its jurisdiction to offer puja to cows - Gau Puja - on Thursday on the occasion of Balipadyami.</p>.<p>In its circular, the department has emphasised the need to raise awareness about the religious significance of cows, besides stressing the need to revive the traditional practice of Gau Puja. Cows are to be given a bath, brought to temples, where they will be decked up with vermilion, turmeric and flowers, following which they will be offered rice, jaggery and other food, and then worshipped. </p>