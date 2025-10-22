Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gau Puja at muzrai temples on Thursday in Karnataka

In its circular, the department has emphasised the need to raise awareness about the religious significance of cows, besides stressing the need to revive the traditional practice of Gau Puja.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 22:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 22:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaGau Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us