German national successfully treated with pacemaker implant in Mangaluru hospital

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Mangaluru successfully treated Rev Father Wolfgang Leonhard, a 65-year-old German national, who was rushed to the hospital after he suddenly blacked out and lost consciousness while delivering a sermon.

Father Leonhard was received at the hospital with a heart rate of 38-40 beats per minute, perilously low, and a diagnosis of a complete heart block. The patient was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM), a genetic heart condition that led to severe electrical disturbances in his heart.

Dr Narasimha Pai, head of the Cardiology Department at KMC Hospital said "Rev Father Leonhard's case was a challenging one, but thanks to the combined expertise of our skilled cardiologists and advanced medical technology, we were able to provide life-saving treatment."

Father Leonhard's condition required implantation of a permanent pacemaker with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) to stabilise the heart rhythm and prevent any future complications.

Dr Maneesh Rai, Cardiac Electrophysiologist explained the intricacies of the procedure: "This patient had Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, a genetic disorder that causes the cardiac muscles to thicken and sometimes affect the heart's electrical system. In Father Leonhard's case, the condition led to a complete heart block, causing his heart rate to slow down dangerously. We implanted a dual-chamber defibrillator, a small device placed under the skin near the left collarbone, which helps regulate the heart's rhythm and delivers a shock if the heart rate becomes dangerously fast."

The dual-chamber defibrillator is patient-specific; that is, it is tailored to suit each patient's needs. In the event of electrical interference, it will enable the heart to continue pumping. According to Dr Rai, "Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy can lead to either very slow or very fast heart rates, both of which can be life-threatening. The ICD implant will enable Father Leonhard to live healthier."

Saghir Siddiqui, Chief Operating Officer at KMC Hospital said, "The Department of Cardiology at KMC Hospital has a skilled team of heart specialists and state-of-the-art facilities to manage rhythm disturbances, including the implantation of advanced cardiac devices right here in the city."

Father Leonhard is now fully recovered and more likely to continue with his duties with much confidence as he is currently being constantly monitored and regulated concerning his heart through the pacemaker.