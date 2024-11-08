Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

German national successfully treated with pacemaker implant in Mangaluru hospital

The patient was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM), a genetic heart condition that led to severe electrical disturbances in his heart.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 10:37 IST
Karnataka NewsGermanyMangaluruHeart diseasePacemaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us