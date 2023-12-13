Gig workers’ welfare bill likely in next session of Karnataka Assembly

“Most of the aggregators, particularly the ride-sharing aggregators, were not forthcoming with appropriate data, which is a main challenge. Without data and information, the government cannot bring out an effective policy,” Gangadhara said. The key discussion areas included a clear definition of a gig worker, social security for gig workers, utility of the welfare fund, incentives, financial levy mechanisms, and a fair distinction between the ride-sharing space and the third-sided marketplace.