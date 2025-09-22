Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US weighs sweeping sanctions on International Criminal Court over Israel probe

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called the court "a national security threat that has been an instrument for lawfare" against the United States and its ally Israel.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 16:57 IST
World newsUSInternational Criminal CourtMarco Rubio

Follow us on :

Follow Us