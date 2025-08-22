Give Kannada copies of bills: BJP MLC Ravi Kumar

<p>Bengaluru: The BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar on Thursday said, “Not all members of the house have studied in the English medium.”</p>.<p>He stated this while insisting on providing Kannada copies of the bills tabled before the Legislative Council. “Only English copies of the bills have been provided, not everyone here has studied in the English medium,” he added.</p>.Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill to ban all forms of money games.<p>“Even after asking for Kannada copies of the bills several times, the secretariat staff said they were not available. It is difficult for us to refer and ask for clarification during the presentation of the bills,” Kumar said.</p>.<p>Replying to him, Chairman of the House Basavaraj Horatti instructed the staff to search and provide Kannada copies of the bills. But, when the staff failed to find, he said, “Next time we will take care of such issues and ensure this does not happen again,” Horatti assured <br />Kumar.</p>