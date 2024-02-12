‘Go Back’ campaign against Shah in Mysuru

Mysuru: Alleging Union government’s disparity towards Karnataka in sharing tax proceeds, the Congress leaders and workers staged a protest and “Go Back” campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the city on Sunday.
Raising slogans of ‘Go Back Amit Shah.. Go Back’, they asked, “After meting out injustice to Karnataka, why are you touring the state?”. The protesters pasted posters of the slogans on the walls.
However, the police stopped the protesters from pasting more posters and seized them. The police also warned of registering a case, if the government building was defaced by pasting the posters.
This led to arguments between the police personnel and the party workers. Congress Rural president B J Vijaykumar argued with the police and took back the posters. The party workers also pasted a few posters with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for their “anti-Kannadiga” stand.
They criticised the Union government for not releasing even 20% of the tax being collected from the state, non-disbursal of drought relief fund and “not extending” cooperation to Mekedatu, Upper Bhadra and other projects. “We could have staged a protest where Amit Shah is staying. But, ours is a moral struggle. The Union government should immediately allot our share of funds and also release the drought relief fund,” they demanded.
The Mysuru City Corporation workers removed the posters within a few minutes after the protest.