'Go back' posters against Cong candidate in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar, DHNS: ‘Go back’ posters of Congress’ Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha candidate Sunil Bose were found pasted at many places in the city on Wednesday, the day he filed his nomination papers.
The posters also called Bose ‘king of sand mafia’.
Incidentally, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other ministers took out a road show seeking support for Bose in the city on Wednesday. It is alleged that a few miscreants had pasted the posters at Bhuvaneshwari Circle, Kollegal road, Nanjangud road and other places targeting them.
Learning about this, the police immediately removed the posters. However, some had already taken pictures and videos of the posters and had uploaded them on social media.
Reacting to this, Bose said, “There was a case in the High Court related to the sand issue. The court has acquitted me. This might be the work of BJP workers. They might have done this upset over the developments”.
Bose’s father Minister H C Mahadevappa said, “It is a conspiracy. We have conducted meetings across Chamarajanagar district, and have not seen any opposition.”
(Published 04 April 2024, 00:37 IST)