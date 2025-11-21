<p>Bengaluru: In an effort to bring state-run schools on a par with private ones, the state government has asked every government school to open social media accounts.</p>.<p>In a set of instructions released to the government schools to increase enrollment for 2026-27 academic year, the department of School Education and Literacy has instructed the head masters of the schools to ensure that the school has a presence on social media.</p>.<p>The department has launched an admission campaign from the current month itself to draw more students for government schools. The campaign will last till June 2026. During the campaign, the teachers, members of the School Development and Monitoring Committees and other stakeholders have been asked to educate parents about the facilities provided at the government schools and convince them to admit their children at government schools.</p>.Karnataka government announces 50% discount on pending traffic and RTO fines.<p>Meanwhile, considering the impact of social media, the department has decided that government schools in rural areas too should have social media accounts. </p>.<p>“Schools should open accounts on social media platforms such as FaceBook, Instagram and X. These platforms should be used to popularise the schools by posting facilities available, student talents, enrollment details, board exam results and other day-to-day activities,” instruction says.</p>.<p>“Several alumni of government schools have scaled new heights. Posting videos of and information about such old students on social media will help to attract more admissions,” said a senior official of the department.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the department has decided to restart summer camps at government schools from 2026-27 academic year. In the guidelines, the department has instructed the schools to organise summer camps in May.</p>