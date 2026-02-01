Menu
Governor flags constitutional issues with Karnataka Hate Speech Bill, reserves it for President

The sources said that the issues dealt with in the Bill have been widely discussed in print and electronic media, and 40 representations were received urging the governor to withhold assent.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 22:40 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 22:40 IST
