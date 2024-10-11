Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt aims to recover Rs 20k cr building cess on private constructions

The cess money is used by the Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for welfare schemes for construction workers.
Sujay B M
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 21:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 21:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacessarrearsDH Exclusivesbuildersproperty dues

Follow us on :

Follow Us