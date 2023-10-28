Govt likely to implement 7th Pay Commission in November

Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Friday the 7th Pay Commission, constituted in November 2022, was expected to submit its recommendations by next month and that the state government would take an appropriate decision on its implementation.
“The pay commission had been told to submit its recommendations in November. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already assured of taking a decision on the implementation of the pay commission report. Government employees need not worry. It will be implemented,” Parameshwara said speaking after inaugurating a state-level sports meet for state government employees at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium here.
The minister said, “The government is committed to scrap the new pension scheme (NPS) and implement the old pension scheme (OPS) as promised in the Congress manifesto for the Assembly elections held in May. A committee has been constituted on the same. Based on the report, the state government will decide.”
He said the government will soon launch the Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini scheme to provide free medical treatment for the state government employees and their families.
“The state government will fill 2.5 lakh vacant government posts in the next five years,” the minister said.
State government employees association president C S Shadakshari urged the minister to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission at the earliest and increase the dearness allowance by 23 per cent.