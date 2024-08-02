Karnataka govt may wage legal battle if Governor gives sanction

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday is said to have told his Cabinet colleagues over breakfast that a legal battle would be the best way to fight back if Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot sanctions his prosecution in the site allotment scam in Mysuru.
On Thursday morning before the Cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah hosted breakfast for ministers at his home office Krishna.
The breakfast meeting was attended by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty and Siddaramaiah’s legal advisor A S Ponnanna.
The ministers are said to have agreed with Siddaramaiah’s suggestion that a legal battle should be waged against Raj Bhavan if prosecution sanction is given.
The breakfast meeting also discussed how the offices of governors have been misused in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. The Congress will also have to fight this out politically, the ministers discussed.
It is also said that Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Congress high command would stand by him.
Published 02 August 2024, 00:58 IST