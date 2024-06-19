Karnataka govt orders charge sheet against senior KAS officer

Bengaluru: The government has told the Forest department to frame charges against a KAS officer, who has been accused of changing the status of 61 acre 31 gunta reserved forest into gomala, in violation of the law.
The Forest department had sought the government's permission to charge Jagadish B A, a KAS officer (Senior Scale), who held the position of assistant commissioner of Hassan subdivision.
The department noted that land in survey number 22 at Tyavihalli village of Shanthigrama hobli was a reserved forest, where national and state agencies had followed procedure while taking up development projects.
Jadagish, who ordered the change of land's status into a gomala, faces the charge of violating Section 2 of Forest (Conservation) Act, which restricts use of forests for non-forest purposes. Once changed as gomala, the land comes under the jurisdiction of the Revenue department, allowing its use for non-forest purposes.
In a letter dated June 13, 2024, the under secretary of Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms stated that the chief minister had ordered the framing of charges against the KAS officer. The draft charge sheet will be prepared as per the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules.
Published 18 June 2024, 23:38 IST