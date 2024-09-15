Karnataka govt rolls out new TDR policy for BBMP limits

Bengaluru: The state government has introduced a modified transferable development rights (TDR) scheme designed to encourage property owners to give up their land for public projects. This new scheme offers a more favorable valuation for agricultural land within the BBMP limits. The initiative aims to facilitate the completion of long-delayed road widening projects that require consent of the owners to accept TDR compensation.
In a September 9 order, the Urban Development Department (UDD) revised the guidelines for evaluating compensation for private properties. Agricultural land can now be valued at the same rate as converted residential land, provided the owner pays the development charges. The compensation for land converted to non-agricultural, industrial, or commercial use will also be based on the guidance value.
A senior BBMP official noted that about 1,000 files were gathering dust because landowners were unwilling to accept TDR compensation that was far less than the market rates. “Just because the owner has not converted his land for non-agricultural purposes does not bring down its value. A lot of projects were held up as they were not willing to receive lesser compensation as compared to his or her neighbor. Hence, we could not widen many roads in the last 10 years,” he said.
In Mahadevapura alone, the BBMP had planned to widen approximately 30 roads as outlined in the comprehensive development plan (CDP), but progress has been hindered by significant differences in compensation valuations.
Other than the valuation, the policy has also shared the burden of converting the property — notified for acquisition — to the BBMP. The property owner does not have to knock on many doors for the conversion as long as he or she pays the development charges to the civic body.
Published 15 September 2024, 01:07 IST