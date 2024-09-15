Karnataka govt rolls out new TDR policy for BBMP limits

A senior BBMP official noted that about 1,000 files were gathering dust because landowners were unwilling to accept TDR compensation that was far less than the market rates. “Just because the owner has not converted his land for non-agricultural purposes does not bring down its value. A lot of projects were held up as they were not willing to receive lesser compensation as compared to his or her neighbor. Hence, we could not widen many roads in the last 10 years,” he said.