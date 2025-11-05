Menu
Government signs MoU with Walmart to boost SHGs

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh said that the move would give global visibility to Karnataka’s SHG products.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 22:42 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 22:42 IST
