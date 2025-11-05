<p>Bengaluru: In a major boost to women-led self-help groups (SHGs) across the state, the National Livelihood Mission (NLM), operating under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, has partnered with Walmart Vriddhi to enhance the digital capabilities of SHGs.</p>.<p>Minister for Skill Development Dr Sharanprakash Patil said this is a three-year collaboration with Walmart Vriddhi and through the partnership, it will provide free digital learning resources, business tools, and mentorship to SHGs, enabling them to modernise operations, embrace e-commerce, and build stronger linkages with Flipkart and Walmart Marketplace.</p>.<p>“There are many SHGs across the state producing a variety of daily-use products. Until now, most of their sales were limited to periodic government-organised fairs. With the Walmart Vriddhi partnership, SHGs will be trained in digital literacy, e-commerce and marketing, and other capabilities,” said the minister. </p>.Amazon takes on Instacart & Walmart, adds perishable foods to same-day delivery in US.<p>“This initiative has great potential to transform the SHG ecosystem and it will open new markets and create better income opportunities for thousands of women. Earlier, SHGs lacked digital marketing skills. With Walmart Vriddhi’s support, we can expect their products to reach a wider audience and earn fair value,” the minister added. </p>.<p>Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh said that the move would give global visibility to Karnataka’s SHG products.</p>.<p>“So far, their products have been sold only during departmental events twice a year. With this partnership, SHGs will have opportunities to sell throughout the year. We had local talent; what we needed was external expertise like Walmart Vriddhi to take them global,” she said.</p>.<p>Walmart’s Senior Vice President Jason Fremstad and other officials were present. </p>