Govt to bring laws to curb betting and online gaming: Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the government would explore every possible way to frame laws to regulate betting and curb online gambling apps in the state.
Parameshwara also said that SPs would be directed to declare their districts as ‘drugs-free’ districts.
Taking part in a discussion in the Legislative Assembly, he spoke about how cricket betting is ruining families in the state.
Parameshwara said that the state is committed to protect its youth by discouraging them from indulging in such activities (betting, gambling or taking drugs).
“The state alone cannot ban betting or online gaming as it needs a strong support of the Centre as most of the online games are operated from different parts of the country and world. So, we need a comprehensive policy and it should be initiated from the Centre,” he said.
Intervening at this juncture, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that the real money gaming sector is estimated to be an industry worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the country and according to the Union government’s projected estimations for 2024-28, TDS
alone is pegged at Rs 7,000 crore annually while GST collection is pegged at Rs 74,000 crore.
Therefore, unless the Central government comes forward to frame a policy in consultations with states, the larger issue will remain unaddressed, he said.
“Such games are not taking place within the country but are operated from China and other parts of the world. Therefore, we need to have the Centre’s support to tackle this problem,” he argued.
On the issue of tackling drug menace, Parameshwara said that the government is committed to make the state a “drugs-free state” in due course of time.
“Though we have not set any deadline, we will perhaps achieve it in a year’s time,” he said.