Karnataka government to pay Rs 1 crore to utilise part of palace land

The Government Order (GO) states that the BBMP must go by the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996, to determine the base value of the 472-acre palace land. And the compensation for the 15 acres and 17.5 guntas required for road-widening must be proportionate. Going by this valuation, the entire palace land is worth Rs 11 crore and the TDR compensation for nearly 16 acres that the BBMP needs to acquire would work out to a little over Rs 1 crore, compared to Rs 1,400 crore.