Karnataka govt withdraws order providing office space to V Somanna in Tumakuru

“District Incharge Minister G Parameshwara is directly responsible for this. He is into vendetta politics and trying to rule through oppression. In chief minister’s home district of Mysuru, Travellers’ Bungalow has been provided to MLA G T Devegowda and other MLAs for their use. However, the order granting permission to use Travellers’ Bungalow in Tumakuru has been withdrawn,” said Suresh Gowda.