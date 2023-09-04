Green Board puffs and pants with only 60% capacity

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is functioning with 60% vacancies, directly affecting the monitoring of compliance with the environmental laws. The multifold growth of industries and realty has added to the problems.
Data accessed by DH shows that 431 (59.61%) of the total 723 sanctioned posts have been lying vacant even as the responsibilities have increased. Among the 142 scientific staff sanctioned, a whopping 104 (72%) are lying vacant.
As a result, the board lacks in-house expertise on many issues affecting the public. The 49% vacancy in technical staff and 37% vacancy in non-technical ones has only added to the problem.
The KSPCB has the duty to monitor and prevent air and water pollution along with implementing the provisions of Environment Protection Act. The organisation has been pulled up repeatedly by courts as well as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for failing to do its job.
“In the old days, KSPCB was seen more as a body looking into industrial pollution. The Environment Impact Assessment, 2006 enhanced the board’s responsibility. Due to increasing urbanisation over the years, we have to look into solid waste management, (single use) plastic ban and lake pollution among other matters like consent management,” an official said.
Officials believe that considering the increased workload, a reassessment of the requirement needs to be done to understand the real gaps in the monitoring system.
“Efforts have been made to bring outsourced employees to fill the gaps in the existing system. However, we can’t pin responsibility on temporary staff. A thorough performance review of the Board will show the pathetic state of affairs,” an official said.
To a question, a senior official in the Board said the government has recently approved the proposal to recruit 65 employees. “A roster from the Social Welfare Department has been sought to finalise the reservation. However, this is not enough as the area of operations has increased dramatically. The board should hire about 15-20 people every year to fill the remaining positions,” a senior official said.
In fact, the NGT has repeatedly warned KSPCB for not filing its responses to notices and even specific orders in matters related to lake pollution, storm water drain encroachment, industrial effluents flowing into rivers and others.
“In fact, the NGT has warned that it will impose a penalty for failing to comply with its orders. Along with recruitment, a thorough overhaul is required to set the board on the right path,” the official added.
The Board has also found itself in a spot over allegations of corruption and persons appointed its chairman having conflict of interest.