ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Grief-stricken sister of slain Anjali Ambigera tried to kill herself, says grandmother

Yashoda consumed phenyl as she was missing Anjali, said their grandmother Gangamma Ambigera.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 10:06 IST
Comments

Hubballi (Karnataka): Distressed over Anjali Ambigera's brutal murder four days ago, her sister Yashoda Ambigera attempted suicide, their grandmother Gangamma Ambigera has said.

Speaking to reporters, Gangamma said Yashoda consumed phenyl as she was missing Anjali.

Anjali was stabbed to death by her neibhour Girish Sawant on May 15 as she did not entertain his proposal for marriage.

Gangamma said Yashoda was also depressed because she felt her sister would not get justice, as the accused Girish Sawant was arrested and is 'living comfortably' in police custody.

"Yashodha was upset that her sister was not getting justice and her murderer was leading a comfortable life and is getting good treatment in a hospital. So, she consumed it (phenyl). She is okay now," Gangamma said.

She demanded that the accused be 'eliminated'.

Meanwhile, the BJP charged that law and order has deteriorated in the state.

"Murderers are having a field day due to deteriorating law and order," Karnataka Leader of opposition R Ashoka alleged.

Published 19 May 2024, 10:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballiattempt to suicide

