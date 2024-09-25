Children at higher risk from groundwater contamination: Chikkaballapur study

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) stipulates nitrate and fluoride concentration limits in drinking water at 45 mg/L and 1.5 mg/L, respectively. In Chikkaballapur urban, 2.43 per cent of the water samples had fluoride concentrations higher than the prescribed limit. It was significantly higher in Chikkaballapur rural, where the concentrations ranged from 0.03 to 2.43 mg/L, with 15.17 per cent of the samples exceeding the limit.