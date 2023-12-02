Groundwater extraction declined in Karnataka, says report

The groundwater quality tagging has also been done during the survey. A total of 17 taluks have been tagged for salinity and 14 taluks for fluoride. The report said that the annual groundwater recharge has been assessed as 18.93 bcm (billion cubic metre) and the annual extractable groundwater resource 17.08 bcm. The present annual groundwater extraction was 11.32 bcm and the stage of ground water extraction was 66.26 per cent in the state, the report, which was released on Friday by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said.