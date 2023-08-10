Growing elephant numbers, shrinking habitats raise concern

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has been unable to evict encroachment of forests which threaten wildlife habitats and corridors. As per the data from the department, districts critical for elephant conservation have more than 1 lakh acres under encroachment, starting with Shivamogga (81,502.4 acres), Chikkamagaluru (30641.11), Uttara Kannada (28,335.21 acres) to Kodagu (7158.8 acres).

The latest elephant survey found 161 elephants in private lands highlights the growing concern. Officials believe growth in the population in areas with high density will increase the potential for conflict.

"There are several issues that need to be considered. First, we need to ensure that the natural habitats of elephants are not taken over by invasive species like lantana. On the other hand, there is a need to protect and conserve wildlife corridors allowing elephants to move freely between protected areas," Prof Raman Sukumar of the Indian Institute of Science said.

The elephant census report said there was a need to conserve "non-protected areas". "Conservation efforts should consider the needs of elephants in both types of habitats to ensure their long-term survival and coexistence with human communities," it said.