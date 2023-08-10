Growing elephant numbers, shrinking habitats raise concern

The news of an increase in the elephant population comes at a time when there is a rising number of conflicts which has endangered both the humans and the pachyderms.
As per the data from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, 112 people have been killed by elephants between 2019-20 and 2022-23 in Karnataka while several have been injured. In addition, crop raiding by the animals has led to regular conflicts and casualties.
On the other hand, elephants have become victims of electrocution as desperate farmers connect the fence to mainlines to protect crops. As many as 79 elephants were killed in 2021 of which 17 deaths were classified "unnatural".
Meanwhile, the Forest Department has been unable to evict encroachment of forests which threaten wildlife habitats and corridors. As per the data from the department, districts critical for elephant conservation have more than 1 lakh acres under encroachment, starting with Shivamogga (81,502.4 acres), Chikkamagaluru (30641.11), Uttara Kannada (28,335.21 acres) to Kodagu (7158.8 acres).
The latest elephant survey found 161 elephants in private lands highlights the growing concern. Officials believe growth in the population in areas with high density will increase the potential for conflict.
"There are several issues that need to be considered. First, we need to ensure that the natural habitats of elephants are not taken over by invasive species like lantana. On the other hand, there is a need to protect and conserve wildlife corridors allowing elephants to move freely between protected areas," Prof Raman Sukumar of the Indian Institute of Science said.
The elephant census report said there was a need to conserve "non-protected areas". "Conservation efforts should consider the needs of elephants in both types of habitats to ensure their long-term survival and coexistence with human communities," it said.