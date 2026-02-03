Gruha Lakshmi: Issues of 20,000 beneficiaries resolved, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday informed the Legislative Council around 52,000 women were not receiving money under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme as they were shown as payers of GST and income tax. The minister said that such issue of 20,000 beneficiaries had already been resolved.</p>.<p>Responding to a question raised by member P H Pujar, she said that the records with GST and Income Tax departments also show same status and hence efforts were being made to resolve the issue. She clarified that neither the government nor the department is at fault. </p>.<p>“Some beneficiaries, while conducting certain business activities, fall under the ambit of GST and Income Tax. In the software built specifically for Gruha Lakshmi, if the beneficiary is shown to be GST or Income Tax payer, the status cannot be altered.</p>