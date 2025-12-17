Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

GST tweaks, guarantee schemes may widen Karnataka’s revenue deficit: Report

The government has estimated revenue receipts of Rs 2.92 lakh crore in 2025-26. Between April and September, receipts stood at Rs 1.28 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 15:27 IST
Karnataka NewsGSTRevenue

Follow us on :

Follow Us