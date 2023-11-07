Guarantee spin-off: Karnataka govt plans mini supermarkets for women SHGs

The government will set up work sheds for SHGs that can serve as a “space of their own” where they can display their products, Mahadevan said.

“There are already Halli Santes - village marts - that we’re identifying so that outlets can be provided,” she said.

The government wants to also set up 200 kiosks for women SHGs at the panchayat level. “They will be tiny spaces where day-to-day items and snacks can be sold,” Mahadevan said. “SHGs deserve a space in the rural economy,” she added.

According to Mahadevan, there are 3.4 lakh SHGs with 10-15 members each. “There are more than 35 lakh (three million) members in these SHGs,” she said. “They are also federated with panchayat-level federations.”

Further, the government is planning “political empowerment” of women panchayat members.

“We’re taking up a big training programme for women panchayat members so that they can travel to different places and follow-up on claims of services,” Mahadevan said, referring to Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti (free bus travel) schemes.

The government had conducted a “large online orientation programme” for SHGs on the five guarantees in August.

“Karnataka is one of the pioneers in SHGs as a vehicle for women empowerment,” Mahadevan said.