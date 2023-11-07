Guarantee spin-off: Karnataka govt plans mini supermarkets for women SHGs

The state government is setting up kiosks and mini supermarkets where women-led self-help groups (SHGs) can sell their goods and create a place for themselves in the rural economy.
This is in line with the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s plan to build an economy around the guarantees under which households, especially women, are receiving cash benefits.
As part of this, the government is looking to scale up the chit fund business run by the Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL) on the back of women receiving Rs 2,000 per month under Gruha Lakshmi.
“A lot of cash transfers are happening and money is reaching the poor. Women SHGs can provide goods and services for local consumption,” Additional Chief Secretary (Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood) Uma Mahadevan told DH.
The government will set up work sheds for SHGs that can serve as a “space of their own” where they can display their products, Mahadevan said.
“There are already Halli Santes - village marts - that we’re identifying so that outlets can be provided,” she said.
The government wants to also set up 200 kiosks for women SHGs at the panchayat level. “They will be tiny spaces where day-to-day items and snacks can be sold,” Mahadevan said. “SHGs deserve a space in the rural economy,” she added.
According to Mahadevan, there are 3.4 lakh SHGs with 10-15 members each. “There are more than 35 lakh (three million) members in these SHGs,” she said. “They are also federated with panchayat-level federations.”
Further, the government is planning “political empowerment” of women panchayat members.
“We’re taking up a big training programme for women panchayat members so that they can travel to different places and follow-up on claims of services,” Mahadevan said, referring to Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti (free bus travel) schemes.
The government had conducted a “large online orientation programme” for SHGs on the five guarantees in August.
“Karnataka is one of the pioneers in SHGs as a vehicle for women empowerment,” Mahadevan said.