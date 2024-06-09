Guarantees will continue, says G Parameshwara

Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that the guarantee schemes of the Congress government in the state will continue to be in force.
“Prior to elections, the BJP had spread false information that guarantees would be discontinued. At that time itself , the chief minister and Congress president clarified that the schemes will continue to be in force,” he said.
Parmeshwara further stated that the party had discussed the guarantees extensively before announcing them.
“There is no compromise on the guarantees implemented. It is a known fact that there will be financial issues due to implementation of guarantee schemes, but we will manage that,” he added.
Published 08 June 2024, 23:00 IST