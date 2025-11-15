<p>Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the Bihar results would not influence politics in Karnataka. BJP’s Hindutva-based strategies have limited traction in southern states. “In Bihar, they succeeded in diverting attention from real issues." </p><p>Speaking to mediapersons, he accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of overlooking large-scale “vote buying” by the NDA during the Bihar Assembly elections. </p><p>Rao alleged that the government in Bihar had announced a scheme timed deliberately with the election schedule and then transferred large sums of money to beneficiaries. “If this becomes the norm, what will be left of free and fair elections? Announcing a scheme on the eve of polls and depositing tens of thousands of rupees into voters’ accounts—how is that called fair election? Why did the Election Commission remain silent?" </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD not to have representation in Rajya Sabha by next state polls.<p>Responding to a question, the Minister said the Congress’ Guarantee Schemes in Karnataka cannot be equated with the transfer of money in Bihar. “There is a clear difference between offering welfare measures as part of an election manifesto and depositing money into people’s accounts right before voting. That is nothing short of using government funds to influence voters,” he said, noting that both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had closely monitored developments in Bihar.</p><p>Rao claimed that nearly 2.7% of Bihar’s GDP was spent on direct transfers to women in the run-up to the elections. “The central government and BJP used every possible tactic. Nitish Kumar’s popularity also had an impact, and we must acknowledge our shortcomings too—the confusion within the Mahagathbandhan, delays in finalising seat-sharing, and the problem over naming a chief ministerial candidate. We must introspect and accept the public mandate,” he added.</p>