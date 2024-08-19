Governor’s decision has left us shaken, but we will recover: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Admitting that the Governor’s approval for prosecuting the CM would have repercussions, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that the government would, nevertheless, recover and continue to function smoothly.
“If I say the Governor’s decision will have no impact on the functioning of the government, I will be lying. The truth is that this has shaken us all. It is a jolt,” said Parameshwara, adding that the Cabinet would recover, and focus on ensuring good governance.
He said the court was likely to refer the case to Lokayukta, as some of the petitioners had lodged complaints with the agency on June 18.
Published 18 August 2024, 23:22 IST