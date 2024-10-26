H D Deve Gowda's family 'sacrificing' leaders to protect their own interest, says Shivaramegowda

<p>Nagamangala (Mandya dist): Former MP L R Shivaramegowda on Saturday said that the family of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda sacrifices leaders, one after the other, for the sake of their own family members.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons in Nagamangala town on Saturday, he said, “In Mandya, the JD(S) strangulated the BJP. Now with the alliance too, they continue to do that. They have sacrificed C P Yogeshwar in Channapatna, who strived for the victory of Deve Gowda’s son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha election."</p><p>He also said that Nikhil, who is the NDA candidate from Channapatna, is being made a scapegoat for a third time even when the party knows that Yogeshwar would win from the seat.</p><p>“Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil is being made a scapegoat, for a third time, by fielding him in Channapatna Assembly bypoll. The people of Channapatna are not fools. Even if Kumaraswamy himself was in the fray, he would have lost. The victory of Yogeshwar is certain now,” he said.</p><p>“When the people of Ramanagar chased away Kumaraswamy, he migrated to Mandya, as though all leaders of Mandya have died. The leaders and people of Mandya should wake up now. They should realise that there is no need to import a person from Hassan to represent them in the Parliament,” Shivaramegowda added.</p><p>“The political career of Kumaraswamy, who became chief minister twice only by luck, had come to an end before the Lok Sabha poll. The voters of Mandya bailed him out due to sympathy. But, as a Union Minister, what is his contribution to Mandya? Instead of touring across Bharat and around the world to facilitate establishment of industries, he is only ranting about the alleged MUDA scam and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar,” he said.</p>