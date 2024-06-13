H D Kumaraswamy gives nod to KIOCL to start Devadari mine operation

The KIOCL, a central public sector enterprise under the Steel Ministry and an iron-ore exporting unit, had planned to start mining operations at the Devadari Iron Ore mine in Sandur taluk of Ballari district. The company has plans to produce around 3 lakh tonnes per annum in 2024-25.