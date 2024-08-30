H1N1 cases in Karnataka 7 times last year’s tally

“Usually, this is not the period where we see so many flu cases but many people, irrespective of age, are suddenly falling ill. In the past two weeks, six people who tested positive for H1N1 virus were admitted to critical care, one of whom passed away, three are still critical and the two got discharged. Most of them are in their mid-40s and not immunocompromised,” said Dr Carolin Elizabeth George, Head, Community Health and Research at a hospital in Hebbal.