Harassed by husband for giving birth to girl children Karnataka woman ends life

<p>Koppal: A 26-year-old woman in Challeri village of Karnataka's Koppal district died by suicide after being harassed by her husband for giving birth to three girl children.</p><p>Basappa Korri, father of deceased Hanumavva Gummageri, in a complaint filed with Koppal Rural police station, charged that Ganesh Gummageri -- the husband -- used to harass his daughter for giving birth to only girl children. </p>.Woman ends life with minor daughter by jumping into well in MP.<p>“The physical abuse started two years ago when my daughter gave birth to their second girl child. On Monday too Ganesh hit my daughter for giving birth to a third girl child. Upset over constant physical assault she ended her life,” said Basappa in his complaint.</p><p>“Ganesh, under the influence of alcohol, used to regularly hit my daughter and used to ask her to end her life for giving birth to girl children,” states the complaint. </p><p>Hanumavva was found hanging at her house on Monday. She is survived by three daughters, the eldest four years old and the youngest four months old.</p><p>Police have arrested Ganesh under sections 86 (cruelty against a woman), 108 (Abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections under Bharathiya Nyaya Samhita.</p>