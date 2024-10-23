Home
Harassed by husband for giving birth to girl children Karnataka woman ends life

The father of deceased, in a complaint filed with Koppal Rural police station, charged that the son-in-law used to harass his daughter for giving birth to only girl children.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 08:18 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 08:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSuicide

