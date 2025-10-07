Hasanamba jatra mahotsava: Dress code for staff on duty

<p>Hassan: A dress code has been implemented for the staff on duty at Hasanamba temple, one of the important temples coming under the Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, during the Hasanamba jatra mahotsava. </p><p>Hasanambe jatra mahotsava is being held from October 9 to 23 this year.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari said, "As per the temple's tradition and practices, the dress code for employees working in the sanctum sanctorum, indoors and outdoors, and for officers and staff performing duties, is appropriate. A decision in this regard was taken at the State Religious meet held on September 19".</p><p>Accordingly, only men wearing panche (dhoti) or pyjamas and women wearing traditional attire like saree and churidar will be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The staff of duty in uniform will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum, she stated.</p>