Hassan sex abuse: Bhavani Revanna fails to appear before SIT officials at Holenarsipur

Holenarsipur (Hassan): Two officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) -- which is probing the sexual abuse cases against suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna -- visited Holenarsipur on Saturday and waited for Hassan MP's mother, Bhavani Revanna, near her residence 'Chennambika house' for the whole day, but in vain as she stayed away from home and did not appear before the SIT officials.

On Friday, the SIT had issued a fourth notice to Bhavani Revanna in connection with the case of kidnap of a woman (former maid) from K R Nagar taluk, in Mysuru district.

In the notice, the SIT inspector stated, "The team, along with the women officers will come to your residence in Holenarsipur on June 1, for an inquiry from 10 am to 5 pm."