Hassan sex abuse case: SIT is independent, unbiased, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged serial sexual abuse case is working "independently" and in an "unbiased" manner with not even a "needle's worth of interference" from the government, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.
Siddaramaiah said this in a statement after BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda claimed that the SIT is being one-sided.
Gowda's claim is a "ploy to mislead" the probe and "shield the accused", Siddaramaiah said.
"The SIT is working with absolute transparency. The government is committed to take legal action against the accused, however influential they may be," Siddaramaiah said. "That's why efficient officers have been picked for the SIT," he added.
"The success of the SIT probe now depends on cooperation from the Union government. It is the Union government that should cooperate in bringing back Prajwal who is said to be overseas," Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders should have thought about the damage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image before allying with JD(S). "BJP, which still has its alliance with JD(S), must clarify on its stand," he said.
Published 06 May 2024, 17:02 IST