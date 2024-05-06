Hassan sex abuse case: SIT is independent, unbiased, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged serial sexual abuse case is working "independently" and in an "unbiased" manner with not even a "needle's worth of interference" from the government, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Siddaramaiah said this in a statement after BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda claimed that the SIT is being one-sided.