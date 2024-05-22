Hassan sexual abuse case: MLA H D Revanna continues his temple run

Hassan: Holenarsipur MLA H D Revanna, who is out on bail in the kidnap and sexual harassment case, continued his temple run, in Hassan district, on Wednesday.

Revanna arrived at Haradanahalli, in Holenarsipur taluk on Tuesday night. He offered prayers at the Shiva temple on Wednesday morning. It is said that he will be visiting Mavinakere Bettada Ranganathaswamy temple later in the day and also take part in the party meeting in Hassan, in the afternoon.

It may be mentioned that Revanna, who was supposed to visit Holenarsipur on Tuesday, changed his plans at the last minute and proceeded to Mysuru from Hirisave.