Hassan sexual abuse | Siddaramaiah says 'no interference by government or anybody in SIT case or any legal issues'

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is neither his interference or involvement nor Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's or their Government's in the SIT investigation related to sex abuse with allegations surrounding MLA H D Revanna and MP Prajwal Revanna. It would never be there, he said.

"We have never interfered in legal matters and we never tell Police to do anything against law. It is not that we do not have trust in CBI, but we have already formulated SIT as per the law, we have confidence in our police, they will investigate as per the law in a right way, legally and bring out truth and give fair report," he reiterated.

He was reacting to a question by media persons, at Mysuru Airport regarding former Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy's memorandum to the Governor to hand over the SIT case to CBI.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "Earlier when the Congress led State Government was in power between 2013 and 2018, we have handed over several cases to CBI including cases related to D K Ravi, Paresh Mesta, K J George (in the suicide case of DySP M K Ganapathi), illegal lottery scam between 2013 and 2018. What happened to them? Has there ever been conviction in those cases? How many cases has BJP handed over cases to CBI when they were in power?"