Hassan sexual abuse | Siddaramaiah says 'no interference by government or anybody in SIT case or any legal issues'

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is neither his interference or involvement nor Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's or their Government's in the SIT investigation related to sex abuse with allegations surrounding MLA H D Revanna and MP Prajwal Revanna. It would never be there, he said.
"We have never interfered in legal matters and we never tell Police to do anything against law. It is not that we do not have trust in CBI, but we have already formulated SIT as per the law, we have confidence in our police, they will investigate as per the law in a right way, legally and bring out truth and give fair report," he reiterated.
He was reacting to a question by media persons, at Mysuru Airport regarding former Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy's memorandum to the Governor to hand over the SIT case to CBI.
CM Siddaramaiah said, "Earlier when the Congress led State Government was in power between 2013 and 2018, we have handed over several cases to CBI including cases related to D K Ravi, Paresh Mesta, K J George (in the suicide case of DySP M K Ganapathi), illegal lottery scam between 2013 and 2018. What happened to them? Has there ever been conviction in those cases? How many cases has BJP handed over cases to CBI when they were in power?"
"Earlier BJP leaders called CBI as the Corruption Bureau of Investigation, H D Devegowda called it Chor Bachao Institution. Did they gain confidence in them now? Now since they feel that they can get the case investigated in their favour (since BJP led NDA Government is in power in the Centre) they are seeking CBI investigation in the case," charged the CM.
When asked about allegations of International connection in the case since the pendrives distributed were allegedly manufactured in Australia, Malaysia and hence HDK is claiming that he is seeking CBI investigation, Siddaramaiah said, "There is no international connection in it. CBI investigation is not required in the case. Our police have done investigations of several criminal cases. Don't they have trust in them, they should have confidence in them," he said.
Regarding allegations of political interference in the case against H D Revanna and his arrest, and the claims that there was fact in the case, he said, "if the FIR was false, why did Revanna apply for anticipatory bail and why did the Court reject it? I am a lawyer."
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended Basava Jayanthi celebration greetings to the people of the State.
Speaking to media persons at Mysuru airport after a three day break on Friday, he said, "Due to model code of conduct, I am not attending the Government function of Basava Jayanthi celebrations. Hence I am garlanding the statue of Basavanna at Basaveshwara circle in Mysuru, to remember him and his principles, to move in his path."
CM Siddaramaiah extended congratulations to Ankita Basappa Konnur student of Morarji Desai school of Hubballi, who got first rank in SSLC and said, "When I was finance minister in 1994, we started Morarji Desai residential schools to provide quality education to the children from rural areas, to the children of farmers, dalits, backward communities, minorities."
"Influenced by the slogan of Dalit Sangharsha Samithi that they do not want liquor but residential schools, since I had strong connection with DSS and since I was also from the rural background, we started those schools. We have over 900 such residential schools in the State. More children should continue to get ranks and pass in distinctions," he added.
CM Siddaramaiah also lauded Mysuru district for securing seventh rank and said that he had given the task for them to secure within 5th rank, and they should further improve next year.