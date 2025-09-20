Hassan student dies by suicide after video of him goes viral

<p>Hassan: A student ended his life by hanging, after a video clip of him seen with his friends at a park, went viral on social media.</p>.<p>K Pavan (21) of Kallenahalli, studying final year BA at Mosale Hosahalli Degree College, in Hassan taluk, is the deceased. Pavan had come to Hassan town on Wednesday and was seated on a bench in the park with two of his friends, who were girls. </p>.Bengaluru murder-suicide pact: Couple strangles kids in sleep; husband dead, wife survives.<p>A woman captured this on a mobile phone and posted a reel on the social media, describing that they were misbehaving in a public place frequented by small children. What should be done with such people? she had asked.</p>.<p>Upset over this, he called everyone and requested them to delete the video. When they did not relent, he hanged himself at the cowshed of his house. The Hassan Rural Police have registered a case.</p>