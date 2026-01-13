Menu
india
karnataka

Hate speech Bill: Ready to provide clarification to Governor, says Home Minister G Parameshwara

The minister said that while presenting the bill in the Assembly, he had explained it.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 09:17 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 09:17 IST
Karnataka NewsG Parameshwara

