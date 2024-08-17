Haven’t done anything wrong to resign: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defiant in face of MUDA 'scam' prosecution

Bengaluru: With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning permission to investigate corruption charges against him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday ruled out his resignation and said he had not done anything wrong.

“I haven't done anything wrong to resign,” Siddaramaiah said, slamming the BJP for using Raj Bhavan for politics. “It is they (BJP) who have wronged, having behaved illegally and unconstitutionally.”

On Saturday, Raj Bhavan conveyed to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh that Gehlot had accorded sanction to have Siddaramaiah investigated in connection with a site allotment scam at Mysuru.

The allegation is that Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi was allotted expensive plots in lieu of her land that was used by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for a layout. Notably, there are questions surrounding how she came to become the owner of the land on which a layout was formed.