Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC admits BDA's review petition after 12 years

Justice E S Indiresh also stayed the order passed on July 26, 2012, with respect to five acres of land in Kengeri, Bengaluru South taluk.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 00:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 00:47 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBDAKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us