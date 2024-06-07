HC directs regional passport office to consider returning nurse’s seized passport

“In the light of the aforesaid answer by the Minister for External Affairs, I deem it appropriate to permit the petitioner to submit a detailed representation to the Regional Passport Officer, in whose custody the passport of the petitioner is, to consider the case of the petitioner strictly in consonance with what is observed in the course of the order, as also the orders passed by the High Court of Kerala and the High Court of Delhi. Therefore, the writ petition deserves to succeed, albeit in part, only for a direction for consideration of the representation of the petitioner, for redressal of the grievance,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said.