H D Kumaraswamy describes Congress as father of ‘Ghar Wapsi’

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that the Congress party has started a drama in the name of 'Ghar Wapsi' to hide 'cash-for-transfers' and 'commission-for-tenders' scams.
Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said that the party was not worried about Cauvery issue or the other problems faced by Kannadigas. "They are just worried about the Ghar Wapsi," he added.
Calling Congress as the father of 'Ghar Wapsi,' Kumaraswamy said that the Congress government headed by S M Krishna had full majority and still the party poached some legislators from BJP and JD(S).
"This 'Ghar Wapsi' will not work in the state," Kumaraswamy said.