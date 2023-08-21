Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

H D Kumaraswamy describes Congress as father of ‘Ghar Wapsi’

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that the party was not worried about Cauvery issue or the other problems faced by Kannadigas. "They are just worried about the Ghar Wapsi," he added.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 22:04 IST

Follow Us

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that the Congress party has started a drama in the name of 'Ghar Wapsi' to hide 'cash-for-transfers' and 'commission-for-tenders' scams.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said that the party was not worried about Cauvery issue or the other problems faced by Kannadigas. "They are just worried about the Ghar Wapsi," he added.

Calling Congress as the father of 'Ghar Wapsi,' Kumaraswamy said that the Congress government headed by S M Krishna had full majority and still the party poached some legislators from BJP and JD(S).

"This 'Ghar Wapsi' will not work in the state," Kumaraswamy said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 August 2023, 22:04 IST)
CongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsH D KumaraswamyJD(S)

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT